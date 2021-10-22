UrduPoint.com

Turkish Cultural Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :A 6-member Turkish cultural delegation led by Turkish producer Emre Konuk on Friday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

Executive Producer of Shah Films Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Dr. Imran Ali Shah and Dr. Kashif Ansari were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

They discussed important events and characters of Islamic and Pakistani history in detail with reference to film making.

The governor urged the need to produce dramas and films consisted on historical information and patriotism apart from traditional themes. Governor Sindh said that modern media must be utilized to educate the youth about Islamic history.

This would not only promote the Pakistani film industry but also produce quality dramas and films on historical information, he added.

