Turkish delegation calls on education minister; agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A high powered delegation led by the Ambassador of Republic of T�rkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pa�aci called on Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in his office on Thursday.

Rana Tanveer said that the two countries have cultural, linguistic and people to people love for each other.

He discussed exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding Vocational and Technical Training and added that the two countries can benefit from the experience of each other.

He praised the long standing brotherly relation between the two countries.

Rana Tanveer welcomed exchange of teachers and students to further mutual cooperation especially for Skilled Vocational Training. There was significant potential in cooperation between the two countries, he added.

The minister said Pakistan will increase its scholarships for the students, to go to universities in T�rkiye to enhance people to people love and cooperation.

Ambassador Mehmet Pa�aci said People of T�rkiye have deep affiliation with Pakistan. University to University cooperation and Technical Institution to Technical Institution collaboration was the way forward, he added.

He briefed the minister about the multiple on going projects by the Government of T�rkiye under Turkish cooperation and coordination Agency (TIKA). The projects cover a wide range of socio-economic aspects. He said TIKA completed 20 such projects in 2022 alone.

The minister was briefed about the various on going projects such as development of an Incubation center at QAU, establishment of Ultrasound ward and solarization of DHQ at D.

I.Khan, establishment of fashion design and culture centre in GB, Upgradation of medical equipment for Thalassemia patients in various hospitals, establishment of mobile health units in rural Sindh and Balochistan in addition with numerous Primary and secondary schools that have more than 13,000 students enrolled.

They agreed to revive the Pak Turk Mobility Grant Program which will enhance exchange of teachers between the two countries. In addition with that construction of Centre of Hosptality at NSU will also take place.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the future was in Vocational Training of the population of Pakistan. He said it provided the best opportunity to the people to find jobs.

He said Pakistan and T�rkiye through NAVTTC should exchange teachers and students to learn from the expertise of each other. He praised the government's efforts in modernising the education system of Pakistan.

The minister thanked the ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries and added that the two countries have shared history and literature.

He said there was a bonhomie between the two countries and both should enhance their mutual relation.

Senior officials of the ministry including Additional Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, HEC representative Awais Ahmed, and Vice Chancellor NSU Dr Muhammad Mukhtar also attended the meeting.