Turkish Delegation For Enhancing Cooperation In Health Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation led by Director General for European Union and Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Health Selami Kilic called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in the health sector.

It was agreed to promote cooperation for the provision of facilities for the family medicine system, nursing, vaccination and healthcare.

Turkish Consul General Emir Ozbay, Provincial Minister Kh Salman Rafiq, Kh Ahmad Hassan, Legal Adviser Ali Raza, chairman P&D, health secretary and senior officials were also present.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz termed it a delight to meet the Turkish delegation. Pakistan and Turkey are all-weather friends, he said and expressed the desire to take bilateral relations to new heights. Hamza Shehbaz emphasised that it was a government's mission to provide quality healthcare to people and added that the provincial government wanted to benefit from Turkish experiences for a standard healthcare system.

Selami Kilic vowed to continue cooperating with the Punjab government for improving the health sector and invited the CM to visit Turkey.

