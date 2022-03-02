UrduPoint.com

Turkish Delegation Meets Chairman RDA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Turkish delegation meets Chairman RDA

A delegation of the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) led by Mohsin Balci, Country Coordinator called on Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) led by Mohsin Balci, Country Coordinator called on Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza thanked the Turkish Agency for extending financial support for the kitchen gardening project launched in Rawalpindi.

RDA in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency had distributed steel framed racks among 500 houses in Rawalpindi for kitchen gardening.

The delegation informed the Chairman that the agency would soon launch new projects in collaboration with RDA to create employment opportunities for the youth and to construct rainwater harvesting system.

Chairman thanked the Turkish Agency and said that the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was to improve the life and social status of the people.

The purpose of these social sector projects in Pakistan was to provide employment opportunities to the citizens so that they could earn their livelihood as well as have access to quality vegetables grown naturally at homes which would improve their health and reduce their expenses, he added.

The Chairman said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have cordial relations and under this leadership the two countries are working for the welfare of the people.

He also thanked the Turkish government, the Turkish people and especially Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency for their financial support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Rawalpindi Tayyip Erdogan Government Employment

Recent Stories

World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

World Wildlife day to be observed tomorrow

6 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street ..

Rangers arrest accused involved in numerous street crimes

7 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman Regional office to hold Khuli Ku ..

Federal Ombudsman Regional office to hold Khuli Kutchry on March 08 in Lora

2 minutes ago
 Baloch Culture Day celebrated to highlight traditi ..

Baloch Culture Day celebrated to highlight traditional diversity

2 minutes ago
 Speakers for expediting pro-women legislation in B ..

Speakers for expediting pro-women legislation in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 policemen to be deployed for Pak-Austra ..

Over 4,000 policemen to be deployed for Pak-Australia cricket matches

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>