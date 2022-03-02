Turkish delegation meets Chairman RDA

A delegation of the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) led by Mohsin Balci, Country Coordinator called on Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) led by Mohsin Balci, Country Coordinator called on Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza thanked the Turkish Agency for extending financial support for the kitchen gardening project launched in Rawalpindi.

RDA in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency had distributed steel framed racks among 500 houses in Rawalpindi for kitchen gardening.

The delegation informed the Chairman that the agency would soon launch new projects in collaboration with RDA to create employment opportunities for the youth and to construct rainwater harvesting system.

Chairman thanked the Turkish Agency and said that the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was to improve the life and social status of the people.

The purpose of these social sector projects in Pakistan was to provide employment opportunities to the citizens so that they could earn their livelihood as well as have access to quality vegetables grown naturally at homes which would improve their health and reduce their expenses, he added.

The Chairman said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have cordial relations and under this leadership the two countries are working for the welfare of the people.

He also thanked the Turkish government, the Turkish people and especially Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency for their financial support.