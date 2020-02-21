Turkish delegation met Auqaf Minister

A 25-member delegation of Turkey met with Provincial Minister Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah at his office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A 25-member delegation of Turkey met with Provincial Minister Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah at his office here on Friday.

The delegation headed by Syed Muhammad Mehmid Adil Haqani 'Sajjadanasheen' of spiritual leader of Turkey Pir Syed Nazim Shah.

The delegation alongwith the minister visited the Data Darbar and performed traditional 'chadar poshi' on the grave of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush. They also offered prayers in Jamia Mosque Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush.

Later, the minister gave the Holy Quraan as gift to all members ofthe delegation.