Turkish delegation visits KP Assembly , discusses bilateral issues with Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Turkish delegation headed by Vice Chairman of Turkey OZ Istanbul Group of Companies on Friday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and held meeting with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

During meeting both sides discussed the issues of mutual interests, promotion of tourism in the province and allied issues in tourism sector.

Moreover, the meeting agreed to provide opportunities for the Turkish business community by providing all facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting stressed the need to strengthen business relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

The delegation visited digitized Assembly Hall, and was briefed about it.

Earlier, the Turkish delegation met Secretary Tourism Department Abid Majeed and discussed issues of mutual interest, investment opportunities in tourism and promotion of tourism sector in the province.