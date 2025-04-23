Turkish Delegation Visits Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) visited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), to bolster bilateral collaboration in research and innovation.
The delegation, led by Ms. Saliha Tuna, Country Coordinator TIKA Pakistan, accompanied by Senior Programme Officers Anas and Waqas Bashir, aimed to strengthen research partnerships, explore technical and financial support mechanisms for commercialising academic projects, and promote joint initiatives in agriculture and sustainable development.
MNSUA VC Prof. Dr. Istiaq Ahmed Rajwana briefed the delegation on the university’s research achievements, ongoing projects, and future goals. Highlighting the significance of international partnerships, Dr. Rajwana stated, “Collaboration with esteemed organizations like TIKA will amplify the global impact of our research and drive transformative solutions in agriculture, water management, and food security.”
Ms. Saliha Tuna underscored TIKA’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development priorities, particularly in education, health, and agriculture.
She remarked, “TIKA is dedicated to empowering institutions like MNSUA through strategic partnerships. Together, we will advance research that uplifts farming communities and fosters sustainable growth.”
Faculty members presented innovative research proposals requiring funding and scaling for commercialization. The TIKA delegation assured support for these initiatives and praised the university’s practical approach to addressing agricultural challenges.
During the visit, Ms. Tuna planted a sapling as part of the university’s tree plantation campaign and toured state-of-the-art research prototypes, patented technologies, and laboratories.
The delegation also expressed admiration for MNSUA’s student engagement and cutting-edge innovations, noting that such efforts would elevate Pakistan’s global standing.
The meeting was attended by key university officials, including Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, and others.
Both sides expressed optimism about future collaborations, with announcements of joint projects expected soon.
