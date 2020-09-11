Turkish delegation visits Peshawar Museum

A Turkish delegation along with Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Friday visited Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A Turkish delegation along with Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology , Ziaullah Bangash on Friday visited Peshawar Museum. The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums officials welcomed the visiting delegation and briefed them on a gallery of Buddhist status and antiques in Peshawar Museum.

The Turkish delegation termed the Peshawar Museum as the best kept museum of art and praised directorate of archaeology and museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard.

The delegation was informed that KP government was putting all resources to promote heritage tourism in the province and the country is proud to have its rich cultural heritage.

Recently Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has approved Rs. 1 billion for safeguarding of archaeological heritage in the province. International experts will train police and archaeology department in latest technology of heritage protection and conservation.

The delegation was briefed that Archaeology Department has completed feasibility studies to upgrade tourist facilities on archaeological sites. These sites will be ready with these upgraded infrastructures within one year time and will be open to promote religious tourism in the country/