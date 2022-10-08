UrduPoint.com

Turkish Delegation Visits Rescue Headquarters

A Turkish delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Tolga Tolunay, visited Punjab Emergency Services (PES) headquarters and academy on National Resilience Day to express solidarity with the citizens of Pakistan and particularly with families who were affected by the catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October 2005

Prof. Tolga Tolunay said that resilience building by Pakistan by establishing the Rescue 1122, integrated Emergency Ambulance, Rescue & Fire Services and Disaster & Community Emergency Response Teams was highly commendable. In this regard becoming the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Search & Rescue Team in South Asia was very impressive.

He expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony held to observe National Resilience Day 8th October 2022 at Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday. The Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, Dr.

Rizwan Naseer, Officers of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy, Rescuers, instructors, cadets and Media Personnel attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish Minister Prof Tolga Tolunay observed one-minute silence to show solidarity with earthquake affectees and said: "I am happy to know that Rescue 1122 has rescued over 11.5 million victims of emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 580 billion by improving response time and professional firefighting in 197,000 fire incidents."He also witnessed the ongoing training of medical, fire, rescue, specialized rescue and training simulators of urban search and rescue (USAR) and other facilities provided in the academy.

Earlier, DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the Turkish delegation for visiting the Emergency Services Academy & Headquarters to commemorate National Resilience Day.

