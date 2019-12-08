UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Diplomat Briefed About COMSATS-Turkey Collaborations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Turkish Diplomat briefed about COMSATS-Turkey collaborations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th December, 2019) A delegation of COMSATS led by Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director COMSATS visited the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Islamabad and held meeting with its Deputy Head of Mission,HuseyinEmrah Kurt and other Members of the Mission.Dr.

Zaidi appreciated the active involvement of Turkey in the programmes and activities of COMSATS, and acknowledged its continuous support towards capacity building of other member countries.It was recalled that the workshop on Metrology for Least Developed Countries, which was co-organized by COMSATS and TUBITAK National Metrology Institute (UME), was held on 26-27 November 2018 at Gebze.

He presented the report of the event to Mr. Kurt. It was informed that COMSATS in collaboration with The World academy of Sciences (TWAS), Italy, has also hold another capacity building event at TUBITAK on the theme of Sustainability, SDGs and Global Challenges on 3-5 December 2019.

Mr.

Kurt thanked the delegation for their visit and noted that COMSATS is playing a leading role in uplifting the socio-economic status of the developing countries. He considered the mission of COMSATS to bring developing countries together for jointly addressing their challenges through S&T a noble cause.

He also appreciated the excellent relations between Turkey and Pakistan, which is acting as a catalystfor Turkey's active participation in the programmes of COMSATS.The meeting ended on a note of enhanced understanding and cooperation between COMSATS and Turkey for the socio-economic development of the member states.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Turkey Visit Italy November December 2018 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Driverless vehicles tested on 5G technology in UAE ..

17 minutes ago

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

47 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

47 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.