Turkish Embassy thanks Pakistan for prompt help after earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Turkish Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their support after the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

According to a tweet by the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad, the PAF aircraft carrying USAR Teams of the Pakistan Army, along with the aids, has safely landed at Adana.

"We would like to convey our best wishes and warm thanks to our brothers and sisters in Pakistan for their prompt and precious support", the tweet added.

Moreover, the experts, rescue teams, and humanitarian aid, prepared under the coordination of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) are on the way to Türkiye, it added.