Turkish entrepreneurs call on PM Shehbaz, shown keenness to invest in Pakistan

ANKARA, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Pak Yatirim and President DEIK Neil Olpak called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and expressed their keen interest to invest in Pakistan's renewable energy and construction sectors.

President DEIK, the Foreign Economic Relations board of Türkiye, informed the prime minister about the Turkish companies' intentions to invest in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz welcomed their keenness to invest in Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.