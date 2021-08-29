UrduPoint.com

Turkish envoy breaks bread with labourers at G-9 Panahgah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Sunday broke bread with labourers at a Shelter Home (Panahgah) located near Peshawar Morr in sector G-9, Islamabad.

Accompanied by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar, he also had interaction with the daily wage earners on the dining table.

Both the dignitaries also visited the facility to review the arrangements made for the poor and needy.

Talking to the media, PBM Chief Zaheer Abbas said the Turkish Envoy showed a goodwill gesture by having lunch with the poor strata of the society. 'It is an admirable step of his Excellency Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul," he added.

He said Panahgah was not only providing shelter and ideal food to the labourers, but also help them send extra money back at home through savings.

Malik Zaheer said shelter homes had been serving to the poor and needy in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been striving to uplift the poor segment of the society through Ehsaas like initiatives.

The incumbent government, he said launched Ehsaas project to steer the poor people out of poverty.

He also mentioned the government's plan of expanding the shelter homes network in the country.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that the government of Turkey would continue to extend all possible support to Pakistan for launching more projects in future for socio-economic uplift of its people.

He expressed satisfaction over quality of food and environment at the Panahgah.

