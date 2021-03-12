UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Envoy Calls On Aviation Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Turkish envoy calls on Aviation Minister

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Friday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed the matters relating to promoting bilateral ties in diverse fields including Aviation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Friday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed the matters relating to promoting bilateral ties in diverse fields including Aviation.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for further strengthening the existing long-cherished brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, a news release said.

The minister said the bilateral cooperation in all technical aspects of the aviation sector was being further increased.

He said a more proactive and collaborative strategy was needed to cope with the confronted challenges in the given scenario of global coronavirus pandemic.

Ghulam Sarwar said the two countries enjoyed good cultural and tourism relations, which would prove beneficial in promotion of the aviation sector.

The minister appreciated Turkey for supporting Pakistan's stance on the issues confronted by Ummah and the international community including the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan and Turkey were playing an important role in peace, stability and economic development in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CJP Gulzar's car meets an accident in Rashakai

15 minutes ago

Romania Halting Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Batch B ..

3 minutes ago

Seven gamblers arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removed encroachme ..

3 minutes ago

Radio Free Europe Will Challenge Russia's Fines in ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 1,736 reco ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.