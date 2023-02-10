Turkish Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid on Friday commended the active role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in helping quake victims of Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Turkish Ambassador Dr Yousaf Junaid on Friday commended the active role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in helping quake victims of Turkey.

Pakistan had given prompt response to Turkey soon after a high-intensity earthquake that ravaged parts of the Turkish and Syrian region, he said while talking to the state news channel programme.

Welcoming Prime Minister Sharif's quick response to Turkish quake-stricken people, he said, "We never left Pakistan too in any hour of trial." He thanked the Pakistani government for providing blankets, medicine and essential paramedic staff for relief operations.

He appealed to the humanity-loving nations to come forward and deposit donations to the PM Relief Fund Turkiye, established to address issues of the earthquake-hit people of Anatolia.