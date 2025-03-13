Turkish Envoy Discusses Strengthening Scientific Cooperation With COMSTECH
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 10:32 PM
The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to advancing scientific and technological collaboration within the Muslim world
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to advancing scientific and technological collaboration within the Muslim world.
He was speaking during his visit to the headquarters of the OIC’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) on Thursday.
In a detailed meeting with COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, both sides explored avenues to enhance cooperation in academic exchanges, technological advancements, education, and healthcare.
A key highlight of the discussion was the proposal to establish the Turkiye-Pakistan Rectors Forum in Islamabad this year. Organized in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy and COMSTECH, the forum would connect rectors and university leaders from both nations to foster academic and research partnerships, strengthening the scientific leadership of OIC member states.
Prof. Choudhary also suggested that Turkiye accommodate Palestinian students under COMSTECH’s 5,000-fellowship initiative, offering them access to higher education.
Additionally, he proposed an OIC Techno-Festival in Turkiye, inviting leading technological parks from OIC member states to showcase innovations and promote cross-border collaborations.
The meeting also touched upon COMSTECH’s Science and Exile Program, aimed at supporting displaced scientists from conflict-affected regions, with a request for Turkiye’s participation.
Ambassador Neziroglu praised COMSTECH’s contributions to the OIC’s scientific and technological landscape and assured close collaboration on these initiatives.
He emphasized that technological cooperation is the need of the hour, reiterating Turkiye’s dedication to strengthening its partnership with COMSTECH.
Senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in Bahawalpur’s jungle2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab gives Rs. five lac to int’l science competition winner2 hours ago
-
1,710 raids conducted on drug-peddlers’ hideouts2 hours ago
-
Draft proposal for SC Rules 2025 finalized for further delibrations2 hours ago
-
SU condemn terror attack on Jaffar Express2 hours ago
-
Joint operation leads to major crackdown2 hours ago
-
Rs. 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops2 hours ago
-
PPP distrubuted solar panels among common citizens in Larkana2 hours ago
-
CDA chairman calls on Punjab governor2 hours ago
-
Ceremony marks completion of third phase of drug-free Peshawar programme2 hours ago
-
Man sets himself on fire in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore2 hours ago