Turkish Envoy discusses strengthening scientific cooperation with COMSTECH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to advancing scientific and technological collaboration within the Muslim world.

He was speaking during his visit to the headquarters of the OIC’s Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) on Thursday.

In a detailed meeting with COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, both sides explored avenues to enhance cooperation in academic exchanges, technological advancements, education, and healthcare.

A key highlight of the discussion was the proposal to establish the Turkiye-Pakistan Rectors Forum in Islamabad this year. Organized in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy and COMSTECH, the forum would connect rectors and university leaders from both nations to foster academic and research partnerships, strengthening the scientific leadership of OIC member states.

Prof. Choudhary also suggested that Turkiye accommodate Palestinian students under COMSTECH’s 5,000-fellowship initiative, offering them access to higher education.

Additionally, he proposed an OIC Techno-Festival in Turkiye, inviting leading technological parks from OIC member states to showcase innovations and promote cross-border collaborations.

The meeting also touched upon COMSTECH’s Science and Exile Program, aimed at supporting displaced scientists from conflict-affected regions, with a request for Turkiye’s participation.

Ambassador Neziroglu praised COMSTECH’s contributions to the OIC’s scientific and technological landscape and assured close collaboration on these initiatives.

He emphasized that technological cooperation is the need of the hour, reiterating Turkiye’s dedication to strengthening its partnership with COMSTECH.

Senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting.