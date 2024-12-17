Open Menu

Turkish Envoy Emphasizes Strong Bonds Between People Of Pakistan And Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Tuesday emphasized the strong and enduring bonds between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Tuesday emphasized the strong and enduring bonds between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

He highlighted that both nations have consistently supported each other through various joys and challenges, showcasing their deep and abiding friendship.

He expressed these sentiments while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly refurbished main conference hall at the National Press Club (NPC), said a press release.

The renovation of the NPC’s conference hall was carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

.

Commending the collaboration between NPC and TIKA, the Turkish Ambassador congratulated the press club’s administration on organizing a successful ceremony.

He remarked that TIKA was dedicated in serving its Pakistani brothers and described the refurbished conference hall as a world-class facility.

He lauded both NPC and TIKA for their efforts and praised the press club for its commendable services to its members.

TIKA’s Head of Department, Dursun Ali Yasagan, highlighted the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He reiterated TIKA’s commitment for continuing its collaboration with the NPC.

President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt thanked TIKA for its support and described the renovation as a proud achievement for NPC’s current body, particularly Senior Vice President Ehtisham-ul-Haq.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past NPC presidents, including Tariq Chaudhry, Shakeel Anjum, and Anwar Raza, in the club’s development.

NPC President Azhar Jatoi expressed gratitude to TIKA for its assistance and emphasized the administration’s dedication in providing its members with state-of-the-art facilities.

He called the renovated hall a living example of this commitment.

NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali termed the day historic for journalists in the twin cities, noting that TIKA’s support had made the construction of a world-class conference hall possible.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt, President NPC, Secretary Nayyar Ali, and Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi presented commemorative shields to the distinguished guests. The ceremony concluded with tree plantation in the NPC lawn by the honored guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Jatoi Shakeel

Recent Stories

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team com ..

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition

1 minute ago
 Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between peop ..

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

1 minute ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

1 minute ago
 How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to ..

How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault

53 seconds ago
 Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippi ..

Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials

9 seconds ago
 ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

10 seconds ago
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister M ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik

54 seconds ago
 PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakis ..

PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis

56 seconds ago
 Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial ..

Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant

57 seconds ago
 FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec ..

FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21

59 seconds ago
 Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark reject ..

Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition

9 minutes ago
 Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhr ..

Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan