Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu on Tuesday emphasized the strong and enduring bonds between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

He highlighted that both nations have consistently supported each other through various joys and challenges, showcasing their deep and abiding friendship.

He expressed these sentiments while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly refurbished main conference hall at the National Press Club (NPC), said a press release.

The renovation of the NPC’s conference hall was carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Commending the collaboration between NPC and TIKA, the Turkish Ambassador congratulated the press club’s administration on organizing a successful ceremony.

He remarked that TIKA was dedicated in serving its Pakistani brothers and described the refurbished conference hall as a world-class facility.

He lauded both NPC and TIKA for their efforts and praised the press club for its commendable services to its members.

TIKA’s Head of Department, Dursun Ali Yasagan, highlighted the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He reiterated TIKA’s commitment for continuing its collaboration with the NPC.

President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Afzal Butt thanked TIKA for its support and described the renovation as a proud achievement for NPC’s current body, particularly Senior Vice President Ehtisham-ul-Haq.

He also acknowledged the contributions of past NPC presidents, including Tariq Chaudhry, Shakeel Anjum, and Anwar Raza, in the club’s development.

NPC President Azhar Jatoi expressed gratitude to TIKA for its assistance and emphasized the administration’s dedication in providing its members with state-of-the-art facilities.

He called the renovated hall a living example of this commitment.

NPC Secretary Nayyar Ali termed the day historic for journalists in the twin cities, noting that TIKA’s support had made the construction of a world-class conference hall possible.

President PFUJ Afzal Butt, President NPC, Secretary Nayyar Ali, and Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi presented commemorative shields to the distinguished guests. The ceremony concluded with tree plantation in the NPC lawn by the honored guests.