Turkish envoy for bilateral cooperation in maritime sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and showed keen interest in bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector.

He also assured Turkey's full support for Pakistan in the International Maritime Organization Elections, said a press release.

Zaidi also emphasized on further strengthening ties between both the brotherly nations and apprised him about his vision and development taking place in Pakistan's maritime sector.

Secretary Maritime Rizwan Ahmed was also present in the meeting.