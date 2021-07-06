Turkish Envoy for establishing Turkish Educational institute in Karachi Education City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Consul General of Turkey, Ucak Tolga on Tuesday called on Sindh Secretary Investment Zahid Ali Abbasi and shown interest to establish an educational institute in the proposed Karachi Education City (KEC).

Zahid Ali Abbasi expressed gratitude to the Turkish CG and the Turkish government for taking interest in setting up a high quality educational institution in KEC and said that the comprehensive proposal should be submitted to the Sindh Government in this regard, said a statement.

He said that the Sindh government will provide all possible facilities in establishing a Turkish educational institute, which, he said that will help in promotion of high quality education in Sindh.

The Secretary Investment said that the proposed KEC on the National Highway, Motorway Link Road approximately covers an area of 9,000 acres.

KEC is closer to Karachi Airport as well as Bin Qasim Airport, he noted.

He said that the KEC would have the campuses of Aga Khan, Sir Syed and Zia-ud-Din universities as well as Sindh Madrasa-ul-Islam, Benazir Medical College, Cadet College and ZABIST and other leading universities , while prominent educational institutions are taking keen interest in setting up their campuses in the proposed KEC.

The Turkish delegation expressed gratitude to the Secretary Investment Sindh and his team for the according a warm welcome and giving them a detailed briefing about KEC.

Secretary Investment Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi presented traditional gift of Ajarak to the members of the Turkish delegation.