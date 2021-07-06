UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Envoy For Establishing Turkish Educational Institute In Karachi Education City

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Turkish Envoy for establishing Turkish Educational institute in Karachi Education City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Consul General of Turkey, Ucak Tolga on Tuesday called on Sindh Secretary Investment Zahid Ali Abbasi and shown interest to establish an educational institute in the proposed Karachi Education City (KEC).

Zahid Ali Abbasi expressed gratitude to the Turkish CG and the Turkish government for taking interest in setting up a high quality educational institution in KEC and said that the comprehensive proposal should be submitted to the Sindh Government in this regard, said a statement.

He said that the Sindh government will provide all possible facilities in establishing a Turkish educational institute, which, he said that will help in promotion of high quality education in Sindh.

The Secretary Investment said that the proposed KEC on the National Highway, Motorway Link Road approximately covers an area of 9,000 acres.

KEC is closer to Karachi Airport as well as Bin Qasim Airport, he noted.

He said that the KEC would have the campuses of Aga Khan, Sir Syed and Zia-ud-Din universities as well as Sindh Madrasa-ul-Islam, Benazir Medical College, Cadet College and ZABIST and other leading universities , while prominent educational institutions are taking keen interest in setting up their campuses in the proposed KEC.

The Turkish delegation expressed gratitude to the Secretary Investment Sindh and his team for the according a warm welcome and giving them a detailed briefing about KEC.

Secretary Investment Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi presented traditional gift of Ajarak to the members of the Turkish delegation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Motorway Turkey Road Bin Qasim All Government Airport

Recent Stories

NADRA to open 46 new centers at Tehsil level by Au ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow to Provide Extra Aid to Tajikistan Dependin ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, China Advocate Compliance With Regulations ..

4 minutes ago

US-French Study Examines Success of Russia's RT, S ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Bulgari to explore avenues of cooperatio ..

10 minutes ago

UK says it braced for 100,000 daily Covid cases

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.