Turkish envoy for promoting bilateral cooperation in tourism sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkish Consul General in Karachi Tolga Uchak on Thursday said that further enhancing Pak-Turkey bilateral cooperation in tourism sector would provide better insight to Turkish tourists about the tourism across Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House, said spokesperson of Sindh Governor.

They also discussed the matters of mutual interests and other issues of bilateral cooperation between the two Islamic states.

They stressed on further strengthening of bilateral trade and relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Governor Sindh observed that Pakistan and Turkey have exemplary bilateral relations and said that Turkish investors in Karachi would have excellent opportunities and facilities for the joint ventures.