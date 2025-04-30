Open Menu

Turkish Envoy Inaugurates ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ At NUST, Highlights Deepening Academic Ties

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 09:08 PM

Turkish envoy inaugurates ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ at NUST, highlights deepening academic ties

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening academic and technological collaboration with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Anadolu Creator Lab’ at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening academic and technological collaboration with Pakistan.

The state-of-the-art facility, established within the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), has been set up with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). The lab is to foster innovation and interdisciplinary research in fields such as robotics, electronics, coding, algorithmic thinking, and design.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Neziroglu underscored the strategic importance of the initiative. “The Anadolu Creator Lab represents a major step forward in our shared vision of technological advancement. It will empower students and researchers to innovate, prototype, and explore new frontiers in science and technology,” he added.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, NUST Rector Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif, and the Ambassador of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus were also present on the occasion, alongside students and faculty members.

Highlighting TIKA’s growing footprint in Pakistan’s academic landscape, Dr. Neziroglu noted that the agency had completed several high-impact laboratory projects in the past year alone. These include quantum optics labs, high-tech media labs, and zoological diversity labs across top Pakistani universities, he maintained.

He said, “These efforts reflect TIKA’s dedication to empowering Pakistani youth and promoting scientific excellence. It is also a testament to the strong and historic ties between our two brotherly nations.”

Referring to the enduring bond between Turkiye and Pakistan, the ambassador described the bilateral relationship as one rooted in ‘eternal brotherhood’. He said, “For 78 years, our relations have remained excellent and uninterrupted. We celebrate each other’s successes, share each other’s sorrows, and stand together in every challenge.”

Dr. Neziroglu also thanked Pakistani authorities and TIKA officials for their continued support in advancing academic cooperation.

Recent Stories

PTA conducts QoS survey to determine quality of CM ..

PTA conducts QoS survey to determine quality of CMOs

7 minutes ago
 NA committee pushes for railway land title transfe ..

NA committee pushes for railway land title transfer, warns of summoning chief se ..

7 minutes ago
 Rana Imran Latif commends capital police raid on F ..

Rana Imran Latif commends capital police raid on F-7 Sheesha Cafe

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committ ..

DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee

7 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shako ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan highlights contributio ..

8 minutes ago
 Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal

Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal

33 minutes ago
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in glo ..

OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates

33 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence f ..

BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5

33 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad U ..

PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..

55 minutes ago
 PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

59 minutes ago
 ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conf ..

ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehm ..

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan