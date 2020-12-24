Turkish envoy inaugurates Pak-Turkish Friendship Square

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yardakul Thursday inaugurated the Pak-Turkish Friendship Square here on Main Murree Road.

On the occasion, the ambassador said that the square would be a symbol of reminding Pak-Turkish friendship, adding that both the brotherly countries enjoyed centuries old religious, cultural and historical relationship.

He said Turkey is working on various projects to bring prosperity in Pakistan. "I am confident that the strong relations between our Nations and close cooperation among our leaderships will further strengthen in the pursuit of our common interests and values,", the ambassador added.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza thanked the ambassador and said that the monument would be a reminder of strong Pak-Turkish friendship.

He said the roots of Pakistan and Turkey relationships go back to a very long and this brotherhood was very supportive for problems of both the countries.

Turkey was working on various projects to bring prosperity to Pakistan, he added.

Tariq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wished to further strengthen relations with Muslim countries and concrete efforts are underway to bring the people of Muslim countries more close to each other.