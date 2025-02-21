Turkish Envoy Irfan Neziroglu Calls On Governor Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and sent his gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the warm welcome extended to President Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.
Turkish Consul General in Lahore Durmus Bashtu was also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep brotherly relations, adding that the recent successful visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan is a timeless example of friendship.
The Governor Punjab said that there is a deep bond of love between the two countries not only at the government level but also between the people.
He said that the two countries have stood by each other in every difficult time. The Governor Punjab said that they want to benefit from Turkiye's agricultural technology. He said that cooperation in various fields including agriculture, defense and trade will open new avenues of relations between the two countries. He said that the entire Islamic world needs to stand together to stop the oppression of our Muslim sisters, brothers and children in Gaza.
Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu said that Pakistan and Turkiye have strong religious and cultural relations. He reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in tourism, engineering, education, sports and trade.
Recent Stories
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research
Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..
UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum
EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD held launching ceremony of website 'Warsaw Foundation International'6 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy Irfan Neziroglu calls on governor Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Ben Warrington calls on Governor Saleem Haider6 minutes ago
-
Special funds allocated for improvement of jails: Rana Manan6 minutes ago
-
NA body expresses concern on selection process of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj6 minutes ago
-
PAL inaugurates Literary Museum of Pakistani Languages26 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Ex, Advocate General Salahuddin Mengal offered in Quetta36 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in shootout, Police claim46 minutes ago
-
Senate refers Societies Registration (amendment) Ordinance to committee for fine tuning46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 to begin on Feb 2546 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident46 minutes ago
-
KP CS, IGP review security situation in Kurram46 minutes ago