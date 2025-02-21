Turkish envoy Irfan Neziroglu calls on governor Punjab

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and sent his gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the warm welcome extended to President Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Turkish Consul General in Lahore Durmus Bashtu was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep brotherly relations, adding that the recent successful visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan is a timeless example of friendship.

The Governor Punjab said that there is a deep bond of love between the two countries not only at the government level but also between the people.

He said that the two countries have stood by each other in every difficult time. The Governor Punjab said that they want to benefit from Turkiye's agricultural technology. He said that cooperation in various fields including agriculture, defense and trade will open new avenues of relations between the two countries. He said that the entire Islamic world needs to stand together to stop the oppression of our Muslim sisters, brothers and children in Gaza.

Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu said that Pakistan and Turkiye have strong religious and cultural relations. He reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in tourism, engineering, education, sports and trade.

