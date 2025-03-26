Turkish Envoy Meets PRCS Chairperson, Pledges Enhanced Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM
The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters on Wednesday and held a meeting with PRCS Chairperson Farzhana Naek
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters on Wednesday and held a meeting with PRCS Chairperson Farzhana Naek.
During the discussions, Ambassador Neziroglu congratulated Naek on her appointment as Chairperson and underscored the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.
He highlighted the strong collaboration between the Turkish Red Crescent (TRCS) and PRCS in humanitarian efforts, noting that TRCS President Dr. Fatma Meriç Yilmaz—the first woman to lead the organization—reflects both nations' commitment to women’s leadership.
The Ambassador expressed interest in joint initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, education, and capacity building, reaffirming his dedication to strengthening PRCS-TRCS relations.
Chairperson Naek thanked the Ambassador for his visit and acknowledged TRCS’s consistent support during disasters.
She reiterated PRCS’s commitment to humanitarian relief and stressed the need for enhanced collaboration to assist vulnerable communities.
Naek also expressed her eagerness to meet Dr. Yilmaz to explore further partnership opportunities.
Before departing, Ambassador Neziroglu signed the PRCS Visitor’s Book, praising the society’s humanitarian work, and was presented with a souvenir by the Chairperson.
Recent Stories
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close
OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body told13 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy17 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: Minister for Defense ..32 minutes ago
-
98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation32 minutes ago
-
Evacuee Trust Board de-seals buildings34 minutes ago
-
FIA drops inquiry against Murad Rass: LHC told34 minutes ago
-
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner1 hour ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA1 hour ago
-
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muhmaad Lakho1 hour ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid1 hour ago