Turkish Envoy Meets PRCS Chairperson, Pledges Enhanced Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters on Wednesday and held a meeting with PRCS Chairperson Farzhana Naek.

During the discussions, Ambassador Neziroglu congratulated Naek on her appointment as Chairperson and underscored the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

He highlighted the strong collaboration between the Turkish Red Crescent (TRCS) and PRCS in humanitarian efforts, noting that TRCS President Dr. Fatma Meriç Yilmaz—the first woman to lead the organization—reflects both nations' commitment to women’s leadership.

The Ambassador expressed interest in joint initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, education, and capacity building, reaffirming his dedication to strengthening PRCS-TRCS relations.

Chairperson Naek thanked the Ambassador for his visit and acknowledged TRCS’s consistent support during disasters.

She reiterated PRCS’s commitment to humanitarian relief and stressed the need for enhanced collaboration to assist vulnerable communities.

Naek also expressed her eagerness to meet Dr. Yilmaz to explore further partnership opportunities.

Before departing, Ambassador Neziroglu signed the PRCS Visitor’s Book, praising the society’s humanitarian work, and was presented with a souvenir by the Chairperson.

