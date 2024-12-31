Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says her government will provide all possible facilities to Turkish investors

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Turkish Consul General Dermiş Beştaş called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and discussed important matters including the bilateral ties and economic relations.

“Punjab government will provide all possible facilities to Turkish investors,” said CM Maryam during her meeting with the Turkish envoy on Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Punjab, met with the Consul General of Turkey, Dermiş Beştaş. During the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey. They discussed measures to promote cooperation in the fields of trade, education, health, agriculture and tourism.

Punjab CM described Turkey as Pakistan's great friend and brother, saying that the people of Turkey have always supported Pakistan in difficult times, for which Pakistan is grateful.

The CM said the one-window operation for the Turkish business community would be made more effective.

Turkish Consul General Dermiş Beştaş lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership role and carrying out public welfare projects. He said that Turkey’s relationship with Pakistan are very important and Turkey is always ready to expand cooperation with Punjab in diverse sectors.