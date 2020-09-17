UrduPoint.com
Turkish Envoy Offers Support In Bringing Tram Service At Karachi

Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Tolga Ucak on Thursday offering Turkish Government's support to Pakistan in bringing tram service at Karachi's MA Jinnah Road and I.I.Chandigarh Road said that his country would assist Pakistan in the project.

Tolga Ucak said this while talking to Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in a meeting at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office here, said a spokesperson of the KMC .

Speaking on the occasion, Shallwani expressed gratitude to the Turkish CG for tendering the support to provide better transport facilities to the people of Karachi. Turkish Consulate officials Eyyub Yildirim was also present on the occasion.

Tram service is considered as one of the most important parts of mass transit across the globe as the people use it to commute the service which is also fuel-saving.

Turkish city Istanbul is also known for tram service and Karachi could also be desired place for the tourists owing to tram service on pattern of Istanbul.

Shallwani said that keeping in view the need to bring in cheaper and faster transport system, they both were agreed to introduce tram service at Karachi's two busiest arteries MA Jinnah Road and I.I.Chandigarh Road. He said that further development would be done after more consultation.

The Turkish CG also offered their support for uplifting of libraries in Karachi and said the Turkish government is ready to fully cooperate in this regard.

Earlier, the Administrator welcomed Tolga Ucak as both discussed matter of mutual interests.

The Consul General also congratulated Shallwani on taking charge as Administrator Karachi.

"Turkey is our brother Islamic country and both the countries have close relations," Shallwani said.

