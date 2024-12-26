Turkish Envoy Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam, Highlights Shared Vision With Atatürk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM
The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, lauding his visionary leadership and timeless legacy that continues to inspire generations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, lauding his visionary leadership and timeless legacy that continues to inspire generations.
Speaking at an event commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founding father, Dr. Neziroglu expressed profound gratitude to the participants for joining in to honor Jinnah’s remarkable contributions. “Quaid-e-Azam’s unwavering dedication and noble character won the hearts of millions, guiding them in the historic struggle for Pakistan's creation,” he remarked.
Dr. Neziroglu highlighted Jinnah’s enduring values of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which not only galvanized a movement but also laid the foundation for a modern, sovereign state. He drew parallels between Jinnah and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of Türkiye, emphasizing their shared vision of progress and modernization.
“Jinnah admired Atatürk deeply. Following Atatürk's passing in 1938, he referred to him as ‘one of the greatest men that ever lived,’” the envoy noted.
He also celebrated the symbolic connection between the two nations, citing prominent streets in Ankara and Islamabad named after Jinnah and Atatürk, reflecting the deep-rooted brotherly ties.
The ambassador underscored the unique and enduring bond between Pakistan and Türkiye, forged through shared values, sacrifices, and historical solidarity. “This is a genuine bond of fraternity, admired by the world, and built on a foundation of mutual respect and eternal brotherhood,” he said.
Quoting Quaid-e-Azam, Dr. Neziroglu reminded the audience of the urgency to strengthen bilateral relations. “As Quaid-e-Azam said, ‘time is running out.’ We must work tirelessly to institutionalize our relationship, combining our knowledge, experience, and power to achieve a brighter future for Türkiye, Pakistan, and a more peaceful world.”
The ambassador concluded by reaffirming the commitment to further enhancing the historic friendship between the two nations, guided by the enduring legacies of their visionary leaders.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..
Family of martyred constable handed over house
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park2 minutes ago
-
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platform2 minutes ago
-
Family of martyred constable handed over house2 minutes ago
-
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir5 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors5 minutes ago
-
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots1 minute ago
-
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplices1 minute ago
-
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender1 minute ago
-
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh2 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,316 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia12 minutes ago