Open Menu

Turkish Envoy Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam, Highlights Shared Vision With Atatürk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Turkish envoy pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, highlights shared vision with Atatürk

The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, lauding his visionary leadership and timeless legacy that continues to inspire generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, lauding his visionary leadership and timeless legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 148th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founding father, Dr. Neziroglu expressed profound gratitude to the participants for joining in to honor Jinnah’s remarkable contributions. “Quaid-e-Azam’s unwavering dedication and noble character won the hearts of millions, guiding them in the historic struggle for Pakistan's creation,” he remarked.

Dr. Neziroglu highlighted Jinnah’s enduring values of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, which not only galvanized a movement but also laid the foundation for a modern, sovereign state. He drew parallels between Jinnah and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of Türkiye, emphasizing their shared vision of progress and modernization.

“Jinnah admired Atatürk deeply. Following Atatürk's passing in 1938, he referred to him as ‘one of the greatest men that ever lived,’” the envoy noted.

He also celebrated the symbolic connection between the two nations, citing prominent streets in Ankara and Islamabad named after Jinnah and Atatürk, reflecting the deep-rooted brotherly ties.

The ambassador underscored the unique and enduring bond between Pakistan and Türkiye, forged through shared values, sacrifices, and historical solidarity. “This is a genuine bond of fraternity, admired by the world, and built on a foundation of mutual respect and eternal brotherhood,” he said.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam, Dr. Neziroglu reminded the audience of the urgency to strengthen bilateral relations. “As Quaid-e-Azam said, ‘time is running out.’ We must work tirelessly to institutionalize our relationship, combining our knowledge, experience, and power to achieve a brighter future for Türkiye, Pakistan, and a more peaceful world.”

The ambassador concluded by reaffirming the commitment to further enhancing the historic friendship between the two nations, guided by the enduring legacies of their visionary leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Ankara Event Million

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir ..

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park

2 minutes ago
 Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports ..

Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..

2 minutes ago
 Family of martyred constable handed over house

Family of martyred constable handed over house

2 minutes ago
 DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

5 minutes ago
 India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

5 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

5 minutes ago
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

5 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

5 minutes ago
 CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime ..

CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots

1 minute ago
 Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military t ..

Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..

1 minute ago
 Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offend ..

Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

1 minute ago
 OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakh ..

OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan