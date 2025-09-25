Turkish Envoy Stresses Stronger Pakistan–Turkiye Cooperation In Education
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday called for expanding educational cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, terming academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts vital to further strengthening the historic brotherly ties between the two nations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Irfan Neziroglu on Thursday called for expanding educational cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, terming academic exchanges and people-to-people contacts vital to further strengthening the historic brotherly ties between the two nations.
He was addressing an orientation programme at the Turkish Embassy for 166 Pakistani students who have been awarded fully-funded Turkiye scholarships for the year 2025.
Ambassador Neziroglu said this year marked a record intake from Pakistan. “Every year, nearly 30,000 students apply for Turkiye scholarships, and we are proud that a record number of Pakistani students will now pursue undergraduate, master’s and doctoral studies in Turkiye,” he noted.
The ambassador said in addition to Turkiye scholarships offered by YTB, Pakistani students were also benefiting from opportunities provided by other Turkish institutions, including TUBITAK, the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), and IHH. “Currently, around 5,000 Pakistani students are studying in Turkiye, but this number does not reflect the depth of our brotherly ties.
We want to rapidly increase this number in the near future,” he added.
Underscoring the role of education as a bridge between nations, the envoy remarked, “Turkiye supports Pakistani students in every field because cooperation in education is an investment in our shared future.” He also expressed satisfaction over an upcoming cultural visit of 200 outstanding Pakistani students to Turkiye in October and November, organized on the instruction of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Education Counsellor at the Turkish Embassy, Mehmet Toyran, in his remarks, highlighted the significance of education in promoting literacy and strengthening bilateral relations. “Turkiye sees Pakistan’s success as its own, and we will continue to support initiatives that expand access to education and opportunities for Pakistani youth,” he said.
The event concluded with a presentation and question–answer session conducted by Dr. Tahir Shah, Secretary at the Education Counsellor’s Office, to prepare the selected students for their academic journey in Turkiye.
Recent Stories
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC
EMSTEEL launches ‘TrueGreen’ value proposition to empower sustainable constr ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss yo ..
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure
Pakistan's flaxseed production may revive with Chinese high-yield varieties
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif
Pak–Saudi defence agreement a turning point for Muslim Ummah: speakers
Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC4 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy stresses stronger Pakistan–Turkiye cooperation in education2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, digital media experts discuss youth empowerment2 minutes ago
-
Dr Hakim Ali Mahesar appointed as Director ICM for second consecutive tenure2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shatters India’s arrogance: Barrister Saif2 minutes ago
-
Food authority takes action against unsafe meat in Muzaffargarh31 minutes ago
-
IHC directs NCCIA to form rules for regularization of employees31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits special education and rehabilitation centers31 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson holds live E-Kacheri; orders immediate action on beneficiary complaint31 minutes ago
-
3 killed in M4 Khanewal accident31 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas in toshakhana-II case31 minutes ago
-
Young boy dies after falling into Nullah in Karachi31 minutes ago