Turkish Envoy Welcomes Karachi Games-2023

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu on Tuesday, while welcoming the participation of youth in the Karachi Games-2023, termed the games a good omen saying that the promotion of sports activities in the city was an excellent tradition

He said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the tennis final at KMC Sports Complex as the chief guest.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and other officers were also present.

The Turkish Consul General, along with Administrator Karachi, watched the final match of the tennis competition and later congratulated the winner and gave them prizes and medals.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi and others offered prayers for the departed souls of the earthquake victims.

Dr Syed Saif said he was grateful to the Turkish Consul General for attending the finals of the Karachi Games' tennis competitions. "We are proud of the Pak-Turkey friendship and this friendship will become stronger with time." The organizers presented a gift to the Turkish Consul General and Administrator Karachi.

Noor Mustafa and runner-up Aqeel Shabbir were awarded the winner and runner-up trophies while the winners of the ladies' events trophy was awarded to the team of District East and the runner-up trophy to District South.

