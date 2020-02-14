UrduPoint.com
Turkish First Lady Says Pakistan And Turkey Enjoy Brotherly Relations

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy brotherly relations

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan says that both countries stood by each in all difficult times.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has said that Turkey and Pakistan shared brotherly relations and stood by each other in difficult times.

The first lady said that future of any society is directly interlinked with health and well-being , adding that no more children will suffer from preventable diseases that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

Emine Erdogan has expressed these views while addressing Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad at a ceremony held to distribute sewing machines among the families of thalassemia patients. The first lady is on two-day official tour of Islamabad along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

She pointed out that Turkey always remained played prominent role in social welfare projects in the country. Pakistan's First Lady Samina Alvi, Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi and Chairperson Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishtar were also present at the occasion.

She also stated that no society can progress without empowering its women. She ended by thanking the people and officials of Pakistan for their hospitality. The first lady also distributed sewing machines after her speech.

Previously, she visited the country in 2014 to inaugurate a hospital named after her in recognition of her concern and efforts for the area after it was affected during the 2010 floods.

In 2010, she raised funds for people affected by the floods and came to the country herself to see the conditions of the affected people.

In a generous gesture, the first lady also gifted one of her necklaces, a wedding present from her husband, to help raise funds for the flood victims. The Turkish people bought the necklace when it was auctioned and returned it to her. Emine generously gave it once again to the house of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani to use it for gathering donations.

