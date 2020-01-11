UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish FM Appreciates Pak Efforts For De-escalating Tensions Between US And Iran

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Turkish FM appreciates Pak efforts for de-escalating tensions between US and Iran

Turkish foreign minister telephoned FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and expressed condolences on the loss of human lives in Quetta blast.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday extended condolences on loss of precious lives in suicide attack in a mosque in Quetta.

In a telephonic call with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cabusoglu expressed sorrow and grief over loss of lives.

“We strongly condemn the suicide attack and appreciate Pakistan’s role for regional peace,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cabusoglu was quoted by the sources as saying. “Loss of valuable lives in Quetta is equally painful for us and we support Pakistan in fight against terrorism,”.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also lauded the role of Pakistan regarding peace efforts to de-escalate tensions between US and Iran over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Qureshi told him that he would visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The Turkish FM also discussed the situation of Iraq and his recent visit there soon after the conflict.

During their talk, the sources said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Iran’s confession of unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane was likely to reduce concerns over the matter. The foreign minister said in his statement that the region could not afford another war and stressed that Pakistan will continue to play its role in lessening the ongoing tensions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told that he was leaving for Iran on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions and will hold meetings with the Iranian leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Suicide Attack Prime Minister Quetta Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran Iraq Visit United States Saudi Arabia Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE Prime Minister’s Office awarded WELL Certifi ..

10 minutes ago

UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Kisan Platform providing relief to masses: Deputy ..

7 minutes ago

Nadal's Spain to meet Djokovic's Serbia in ATP Cup ..

7 minutes ago

Overseas workers remittances show 3.31 pc growth

7 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority takes possession of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.