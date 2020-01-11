Turkish FM appreciates Pak efforts for de-escalating tensions between US and Iran

(@fidahassanain)

Turkish foreign minister telephoned FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and expressed condolences on the loss of human lives in Quetta blast.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday extended condolences on loss of precious lives in suicide attack in a mosque in Quetta.

In a telephonic call with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cabusoglu expressed sorrow and grief over loss of lives.

“We strongly condemn the suicide attack and appreciate Pakistan’s role for regional peace,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cabusoglu was quoted by the sources as saying. “Loss of valuable lives in Quetta is equally painful for us and we support Pakistan in fight against terrorism,”.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also lauded the role of Pakistan regarding peace efforts to de-escalate tensions between US and Iran over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

Qureshi told him that he would visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The Turkish FM also discussed the situation of Iraq and his recent visit there soon after the conflict.

During their talk, the sources said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Iran’s confession of unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane was likely to reduce concerns over the matter. The foreign minister said in his statement that the region could not afford another war and stressed that Pakistan will continue to play its role in lessening the ongoing tensions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told that he was leaving for Iran on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions and will hold meetings with the Iranian leadership.