Turkish FM Calls Qureshi To Condole Life Loss In Quetta Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 10:36 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and condoled the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident took place in Quetta on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and condoled the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident took place in Quetta on Friday.

Foreign Minister avusoglu condemned the terrorist act and expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, a Foreign Office press release said.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the regional situation, with a particular focus on recent developments in the middle East.

Foreign Minister avusoglu shared his assessment of the situation following his latest visit to Iraq.

Foreign Minister Qureshi informed his Turkish counterpart of his upcoming visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia for consultations with a view to reducing tensions and supporting efforts for the preservation of peace in the region.

The Turkish foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's endeavours and expressed Turkey's support to all efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region.

