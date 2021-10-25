UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Congratulates New Austrian Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austrian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Monday congratulated his Austrian counterpart Michael Linhart on his newly assumed office

ANKARA, 25 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Monday congratulated his Austrian counterpart Michael Linhart on his newly assumed office.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu held a phone call with Linhart to congratulate him on his appointment as Austria's new foreign minister.

On Oct. 9, Sebastian Kurz stepped down as the Austrian chancellor amid a corruption probe.

Former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stepped down on Oct. 11 to be sworn in as the new the chancellor.

Related Topics

Corruption Austria

Recent Stories

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

7 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

37 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago
 China, Belgium maintain good cooperation on int'l, ..

China, Belgium maintain good cooperation on int'l, regional issues: Chinese FM

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.