Turkish foreign minister congratulates new Austrian counterpart

ANKARA, 25 Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Monday congratulated his Austrian counterpart Michael Linhart on his newly assumed office.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu held a phone call with Linhart to congratulate him on his appointment as Austria's new foreign minister.

On Oct. 9, Sebastian Kurz stepped down as the Austrian chancellor amid a corruption probe.

Former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stepped down on Oct. 11 to be sworn in as the new the chancellor.