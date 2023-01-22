UrduPoint.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Embarks On 3-day Official Visit To US To Discuss Bilateral Relations

Published January 22, 2023

ANKARA , Jan 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :- Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu embarked on a 3-day official visit to the US to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Cavusoglu will hold a "bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken within the framework of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism in Washington" on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and an exchange of views on regional issues will take place during the meeting," it added.

Cavusoglu will also meet members of "think tanks and the Turkish-American community in Washington and Houston," and attend the inauguration ceremony of the new chancellery office of Türkiye's Consulate General in Houston.

On the last day of his visit, he will hold several meetings in New York, the ministry said, adding that he will have "a bilateral meeting with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly."Ahead of Cavusoglu's visit, delegates of the two states will hold consultations in the US capital on Tuesday.

