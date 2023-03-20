Turkish foreign minister holds sideline talks in Brussels

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday held talks on the sidelines of the International Donors' Conference in Brussels.

Cavusoglu separately met with Toivo Klaar, the EU's special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Achim Steiner, the administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

He tweeted that they discussed regional issues and the reconstruction process after the earthquakes.

Cavusoglu will attend the International Donors' Conference, organized by the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council to support victims affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.