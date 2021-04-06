UrduPoint.com
Turkish Foreign Minister Meets UN General Assembly Head

Tue 06th April 2021

Turkish foreign minister meets UN General Assembly head

ISTANBUL,APR 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday met with Volkan Bozkir, the Turkish diplomat currently heading the UN General Assembly, in the capital Ankara.

"Met volkan_bozkir who pays his 1st official visit to Turkey as President of 75th @UN General Assembly. Under his leadership UNGA works uninterrupted despite pandemic," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

"Our leading role in UN & our support to Amb. Bozkir will continue. - Will make Istanbul UN hub," Cavusoglu added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bozkir visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

On Monday, Bozkir arrived in Ankara to start his official visit.

He is expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop and later address the Turkish parliament.

This Saturday, Bozkir is set to visit Turkey's southern province of Hatay, on the Syrian frontier, where he will see UN cross-border aid operations and inspect temporary shelter facilities.

