Turkish-funded lab to preserve rare manuscripts inaugurated at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Deputy Consul General of Turkiye in Lahore, Ali Arbash, inaugurated a modern lab in the Punjab University Library to preserve the largest collection of hundreds of years old manuscripts in Pakistan.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised in Punjab University Library here on Monday. Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)’s Country Head Muhsin Balci, Head of experts Ms Nil Baydar, Chairman PU Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani and others were present. The lab was funded by TIKA. Speaking to the media, Deputy Consul General Turkiye Mr Ali Arbash said that PU had a huge collection of rare manuscripts, for which they would continue to supported to ensure their preservation. He said that both countries had deep religious and cultural ties. Muhsin Balci said, "We has been working for a year for a modern lab to preserve manuscripts in PU." The Deputy Consul said that staff training was also being arranged to secure the manuscripts.

He said that such a large collection of manuscripts in the PU Library was commendable. He said that the manuscripts could be preserved for another hundreds of years in the lab with modern equipment to be provided by TIKA. He said that he was grateful for the hospitality extended to him and his team in Pakistan, adding that TIKA was funding various projects in other institutes in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that he was grateful to the Turkish Consulate and TIKA for their support for the modern lab in PU Library. He said that there were 24,000 manuscripts in PU Library and it was a unique honor to had the largest collection of manuscripts in Pakistan.

Dr Haroon Usmani said that around 1,020 years old manuscript of Abi Sina titled “Al Qanoon Fi’ Tib” was also available in the library. He said that the 7-member delegation includes four experts from Turkiye, who would provide training to PU staff and the programme would help preserve the manuscripts. He said that preserving the rare manuscripts was a great service to the knowledge in which TIKA was playing a fundamental role.