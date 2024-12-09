Open Menu

Turkish Government To Establish Cultural Center At SMIU To Organise International Conferences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Prof Dr Halil Toker, Director of Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Center, Islamabad and Elam Ali Teepu, Turkish Lecture at Karachi University held a meeting with Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) at his office and decided to establish the Turkish Cultural Centre at SMIU with the support of Turkish government aimed at promoting language, culture, literature and research of both the countries Pakistan and Turkiye.

It was also decided that Turkish language will be taught to the students of SMIU. Initially 30 students will be enrolled for Turkish language, later on number of students will be increased.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said Pakistan and Turkiye have close relations being the brotherly Muslim countries, therefore these practical steps will bring the people of both countries closer.

“Sindh Madressatul Islam University has more than 150 years old relations with Turkiye because the founder of SMI Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi had served as a Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi during the period of Ottoman Empire,” Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said and added that SMIU is planning to establish Rumi Chair at the university.

Prof Dr Halil Toker said the Turkish government through its Embassy in Pakistan is going to organise international conferences on Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi in Islamabad and Turkiye respectively. He further said the biography of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi written by distinguished writer of Sindh Mirza Qaleech Baig will be translated into Turkish language.

Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai nominated Dr Subhash Guriro, Chairperson of the Department of Social and Development Studies of SMIU as a focal person for coordination during all above mentioned developments. The Vice Chancellor SMIU and the Turkish delegation exchanged the souvenirs.

Dr Zahid Ali Channar and Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Deans of SMIU and Anwar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Later on the Turkish delegation visited Jinnah Museum and other departments of SMIU.

