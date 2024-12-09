- Home
- Pakistan
- Turkish government to establish Cultural Center at SMIU to organise International conferences
Turkish Government To Establish Cultural Center At SMIU To Organise International Conferences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Prof Dr Halil Toker, Director of Yunus Emre Institute Turkish Cultural Center, Islamabad and Elam Ali Teepu, Turkish Lecture at Karachi University held a meeting with Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) at his office and decided to establish the Turkish Cultural Centre at SMIU with the support of Turkish government aimed at promoting language, culture, literature and research of both the countries Pakistan and Turkiye.
It was also decided that Turkish language will be taught to the students of SMIU. Initially 30 students will be enrolled for Turkish language, later on number of students will be increased.
Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said Pakistan and Turkiye have close relations being the brotherly Muslim countries, therefore these practical steps will bring the people of both countries closer.
“Sindh Madressatul Islam University has more than 150 years old relations with Turkiye because the founder of SMI Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi had served as a Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi during the period of Ottoman Empire,” Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said and added that SMIU is planning to establish Rumi Chair at the university.
Prof Dr Halil Toker said the Turkish government through its Embassy in Pakistan is going to organise international conferences on Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi in Islamabad and Turkiye respectively. He further said the biography of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi written by distinguished writer of Sindh Mirza Qaleech Baig will be translated into Turkish language.
Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai nominated Dr Subhash Guriro, Chairperson of the Department of Social and Development Studies of SMIU as a focal person for coordination during all above mentioned developments. The Vice Chancellor SMIU and the Turkish delegation exchanged the souvenirs.
Dr Zahid Ali Channar and Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Deans of SMIU and Anwar Ali were also present on the occasion.
Later on the Turkish delegation visited Jinnah Museum and other departments of SMIU.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to protect minorities' rights on priority basis: Ramesh Singh Arora2 minutes ago
-
Court grants police -3-day more remand of 19 accused2 minutes ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs 2,000 per tola2 minutes ago
-
NAB observes Int'l Anti-Corruption Day 202412 minutes ago
-
President reiterates nation's commitment to human rights' promotion22 minutes ago
-
UNDP Pakistan hosts stakeholders workshop to address climate change and disaster risk reduction chal ..22 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal gets interim bail22 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against identification parade22 minutes ago
-
Governor asks NAB to overcome trust-deficit for better accountability32 minutes ago
-
Leadership training session32 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Interior Minister Emphasizes Role of Ulmas in Promoting Peace and Unity32 minutes ago
-
3-member robbers gang busted32 minutes ago