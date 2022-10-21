Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to flood victims in Pakistan

Turkish graduates association provided humanitarian assistance of 120 tons to the flood-affected people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Turkish graduates association provided humanitarian assistance of 120 tons to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Pakistan Alumni and Members Association (PAMDER), a nongovernmental organization created by Turkish students studying in Pakistan, gave humanitarian assistance of 120 tons to flood victims in the Sindh province of Pakistan, which was recently hit by the worst natural disaster in the history.

PAMDER, in cooperation with Dost Eli Association, delivered aid to hundreds of families in need in the Miro Khan town of district Qambar Shahdadkot, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported.

Talha Ugurlu, the country's coordinator of PAMDER, stated that they started providing aid in various regions of the country due to the flood disaster in Pakistan and delivered 120 tons of humanitarian assistance to the needy in the Miro Khan to 985 families.

These include beds, tents, shelters and food supplies. It is expected that 6,000 people will benefit from them, he said.