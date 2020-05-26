UrduPoint.com
Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Grieves Over Karachi's Airplane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Speaker Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop on Tuesday telephoned Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and offered condolence over the tragic plane crash in Karachi.

The Speaker reiterated Turkish nation's strong support to its Pakistani brethren in this time of odd, said a press release issued here.

The Speaker and Chairman Senate also discussed bilateral relations and regional situation, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Both the sides agreed to accelerate efforts for regional progress and prosperity. Both the dignitaries also exchanged Eid greetings, it further said.

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate said Pakistan gives immense importance to its relations with Turkey. He also stressed the need for further promoting parliamentary and people to people contacts with Turkey.

The chairman said peace, progress and economic development was our common agenda adding that they have to extend cooperation in research and development.

The Chairman also invited the Turkish Speaker of Grand National Assembly to visit Pakistan. The Speaker accepted the Chairman invitation and said he would visit at appropriate time.

