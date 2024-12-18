Turkish investment in Pakistan’s healthcare sector to boost national economy: Khawaja Imran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the potential of Turkish investment to strengthen Pakistan’s economy during the second International business Summit organized by Biota Labs Turkiye in Lahore on Wednesday.

The event, hosted under the auspices of the Pakistani company Asra Derma, saw Turkish Consul General Ali Erbas participate as the guest of honor.

Addressing the summit as the chief guest, the minister emphasized the promising prospects for the Turkish dermaceutical and nutraceutical industry in Pakistan. He noted that Turkiye’s Biota Labs’ investment in Punjab’s healthcare sector would create numerous employment opportunities for pharmacists and help improve healthcare services.

"We will benefit from the expertise, quality, and advanced technology of the Turkish derma industry," Khawaja Imran Nazir said and added that the collaboration between Biota Labs and Asra Derma would ensure the availability of quality medicines for the public while addressing the issue of counterfeit medicines.

The minister praised the local nutraceutical and dermaceutical industries for their vital role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and expressed gratitude to Turkish Consul General Ali Erbas and Biota Labs CEO Cihad Dundar for attending the event.

He also lauded Asra Derma CEO Shehzad Ali Shah for the excellent arrangements at the summit.

The Turkish Consul General remarked, "It is an honor for me to attend this conference. Mutual collaboration will further strengthen the economies and relations of both countries. The partnership between Turkish and Pakistani companies will provide the public with access to quality pharmacy products."

Adding to the cultural significance of the event, Ertugrul drama actress Sara Tokedemir also attended the summit. She expressed admiration for Pakistani cuisine and hospitality.

The event concluded with Minister Imran Nazir presenting souvenirs to Turkish Consul General Ali Erbas and Biota Labs CEO Cihad Dundar. Attendees enjoyed cultural performances, including Turkish Sufi dance, music from the Ertugrul drama, and Punjabi songs.

A large number of representatives from Turkish and Pakistani nutraceutical and dermaceutical companies, as well as prominent pharmacies, participated in the event, marking it a significant milestone in fostering bilateral cooperation.