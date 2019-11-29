UrduPoint.com
Turkish Investors May Take Advantage Of Pakistan's Potential

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

Turkish investors may take advantage of Pakistan's potential

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed Waheed has said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed historical friendly relations that should be translated into growing trade and economic relations between the two countries

Trebizond (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ahmed Waheed has said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed historical friendly relations that should be translated into growing trade and economic relations between the two countries.The President of ICCI is in Turkey to attend the 4th International Silk Road Businessmen Summit being held there.

On the sideling of the moot , he had meetings with governor Trabzon province, ministers and members of business community.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed briefed the Turkish business community about the investment potential in Pakistan including Gwadar Port and other sectors.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have been negotiating a Free Trade Agreement for the last many years which was very important for both countries.

He hoped that finalization of FTA would give boost to two-way trade volume between the two countries.

He also discussed many potential areas of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey and emphasized that both countries should focus on further enhancing trade and economic relations to realize mutually beneficial results.

He invited Turkish businessmen to visit Pakistan and explore JVs and investment in areas of interest and assured that ICCI would fully cooperate in connecting them with right partners.The Turkish businessmen have accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan for exploring joint ventures and business partnership with Pakistani counterparts.

