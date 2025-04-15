Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Turkey, Dr Irfan Neziroglu, and Ambassador of Iran, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, separately called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court building on Monday.

The chief justice welcomed the envoys and appreciated the longstanding, brotherly relations Pakistan enjoys with Turkey and Iran. He underlined the shared cultural heritage and mutual respect among the peoples of the three nations, according to the statement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During his meeting with the Turkish Ambassador, the chief justice acknowledged the strong judicial ties between the two countries and appreciated the ongoing collaboration through Turkey’s judicial exchange programs with the Shariah academy. He stressed the importance of extending such initiatives to the district judiciary, enabling judicial officers to benefit from exposure to Turkish practices in court management, digitization, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Ambassador Neziroglu conveyed the greetings and goodwill of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Turkey and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening judicial cooperation.

In a separate meeting, the Iranian Ambassador reaffirmed the importance of enhancing judicial collaboration between Pakistan and Iran. Ambassador Moghadam conveyed congratulations on behalf of the chief justice of Iran on Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment and extended an invitation for an official visit to Iran. He also informed that the chief justice of Iran plans to visit Pakistan in the near future.

The chief justice welcomed both prospective visits, noting that such high-level exchanges are vital for mutual learning and institutional development. He emphasized the need to broaden cooperation to the district judiciary, particularly in emerging areas such as digital transformation and AI integration in the justice sector.

As a gesture of goodwill, the chief justice presented souvenirs to both ambassadors, who reciprocated with mementos of their own. The exchange of gifts reflected the enduring bonds and shared aspirations of Pakistan with Turkey and Iran to deepen judicial ties and strengthen bilateral relations in the justice domain.