Turkish IT Company Desires To Cooperate In Cyber Security, Data Centre In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of renowned Turkish Information Technology (IT) company on Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and IT Atif Khan here and discussed multiple projects in IT sector.

The delegation desired to cooperate with the provincial government of KP in Cyber Security and Data Centre besides imparting IT training, said a press release issued after the meeting.

Minister Atif Khan briefed the delegation about provincial government projects of E-governance, IT trainings, setting up of special technology zones and other and said that PTI government believed in promotion of IT sector for good governance and development in the country.

Secretary IT, Managing Director KPIT board and other officials of KP government were present on the occasion.

