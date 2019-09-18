UrduPoint.com
Turkish Journalists Briefed About Indian Ceasefire Violations Targeting Civillians

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:27 PM

A delegation of journalists from Turkey on Wednesday visited Muzaffarabad and Chakoti, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news update

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of journalists from Turkey on Wednesday visited Muzaffarabad and Chakoti, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news update.

The delegation was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations targeting civilian population along Line of Control (LOC).

They also met victims of recent Indian ceasefire violations.

Later, the delegation visited the central press club and interacted with the journalist community of the area.

