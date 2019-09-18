Turkish journalists briefed about Indian ceasefire violations targeting civillians

A delegation of journalists from Turkey on Wednesday visited Muzaffarabad and Chakoti, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news update

The delegation was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations targeting civilian population along Line of Control (LOC).

They also met victims of recent Indian ceasefire violations.

Later, the delegation visited the central press club and interacted with the journalist community of the area.