Turkish, Kuwaiti Envoys Call On FM Jilani

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2023 | 05:48 PM

The latest reports say that the Turkish Ambassador and Kuwaiti envoy discuss bilateral cooperation with Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2023) Pakistan and Turkey reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation across various domains of mutual interest.

This consensus emerged during a meeting between Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Jalil Abass Jilani, and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, in Islamabad.

In the course of their discussion, both parties assessed the state of Pakistan-Turkey relations and expressed contentment with the alignment of their perspectives on key regional and global issues.

In a separate engagement, Kuwait's Ambassador, Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi, met with Foreign Minister Jalil Abass Jilani in Islamabad. During this meeting, they explored essential facets of bilateral cooperation aimed at further fortifying the ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister held a meeting with the Kuwaiti Ambassador in Islamabad, underscoring the significance of bilateral relations and collaboration between the two nations.

