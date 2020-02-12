Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Islamabad this week would be a historic event and major step towards exemplary bilateral ties between two brotherly countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Islamabad this week would be a historic event and major step towards exemplary bilateral ties between two brotherly countries.

Mustafa Yurdakul said the countries would sign several agreements to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

"We will have some concrete documents to be signed during the visit, we will have our high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, which I can describe as a joint sitting of the two councils of ministers of respective countries -- all the ministers and the leaders. They will have the opportunity to interact directly with their counterparts," said Yurdakul in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday for a two-day official visit along with a high-level delegation.

"This is more than cooperation. What exists between Turkey and Pakistan is more than friendship. It's a bond and this bond is there and will be there to stay, this kind of visit will strengthen this bond between the two peoples and between the two countries," the ambassador said.

"More than 60 Turkish businessmen will be accompanying the president. So, this is also a very important event which will take our commercial and economic relationship to a new level," he said.

"It is always a great joy and pleasure for our president to visit Pakistan because he's very much aware of his popularity in Pakistan. So, this will be a very positive, heartwarming and very promising visit for both countries," he further said.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC is at a completion level and talks and efforts are ongoing for phase two. In phase two, the expectation is that Pakistan would turn into more of a hub for commercial exchanges through the free economic zones. Of course, we are interested in being a part of those special economic zones, he said.

He added, "What we do and advocate is for more Turkish businesspeople to come and invest in Pakistan and be part of this huge effort to turn Pakistan into a trading hub. So, if the opportunities are there for more Turkish companies to take part in such activities -- such zones and projects � I think we would be delighted to consider it in a very positive way."Pakistan and Turkey are very lucky and blessed to have each other as ironclad brothers, in the sphere of international relations. This brotherhood is here to stay and both peoples will reap the benefits of this brotherhood more and more in the days and years to come, he concluded.