Turkish Maarif Foundation to adopt Sindh govt school

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that his government had launched `adopt a school policy' under which well-known educationists and educational organizations were given government schools to operate them with their expertise.

"The purpose of the policy is to provide best education to our children in a good atmosphere,"this he said while talking to a Turkish delegation of the Maarif Foundation of Trustees (International School & Colleges), which called on him here at Chief Minister House, according a communique.

The delegation members include Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, Tolga Ucak, Trust members, Prof. Cihad Demirili, Dr Hassan Tasci and Harun Kucukaladagi. Education Minister Saeed Ghani, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary Colleges Baqar Navi, Additional secretary to CM Noor Ahmed Samo and others.

The visiting delegation told the chief minister that they were working in 43 countries of the world to provide the best education on a non-profit basis.

They also said that they were giving scholarships to the deserving students and best students for higher education.

The delegation said that they were operating six schools in Sindh, of them three were located in Karachi and other three were situated in Jamshoro, Hyderabad and Khairpur.

In their Karachi schools they have over 1000 students. They have adopted the local Matric system and Cambridge System for the educational system in Pakistan.

The Foundation requested the chief minister to allot a piece of land to them for construction of a school building in Karachi.

The chief minister said that he would try to make land available for their school in West or Malir. Shah offered them to adopt one of Sindh government's comprehensive schools constructed recently. They agreed to adopt school.