UrduPoint.com

Turkish Minister For Awarding More Scholarships To Pakistani Religious Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Turkish minister for awarding more scholarships to Pakistani religious students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash Tuesday promised for awarding more scholarships to Pakistani religious students.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri held in Ankara, the two leaders discussed the issues of mutual interest in detail, said a statement received here.

Both the dignitaries considered further strengthening Pak-Turkish friendly and fraternal relations.

The meeting deliberated over giving opportunity to Pakistani religious scholars and preachers to take benefit from the Turkish training system of the religious scholars. Delegations of religious scholars would be exchanged to achieve the goal.

Turkey and Pakistan also agreed to consult and benefit from each other's institutional system.

Both ministers agreed on devising joint strategy and intensification of struggle against Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ankara From

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

2 hours ago
 Borrell Says EU Has No Other Option But to Engage ..

Borrell Says EU Has No Other Option But to Engage With Taliban Government

2 minutes ago
 Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods ..

Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods tariff by parliament

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.