Turkish minister for awarding more scholarships to Pakistani religious students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Turkish Religious Affairs Minister Dr Ali Arbash Tuesday promised for awarding more scholarships to Pakistani religious students.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri held in Ankara, the two leaders discussed the issues of mutual interest in detail, said a statement received here.

Both the dignitaries considered further strengthening Pak-Turkish friendly and fraternal relations.

The meeting deliberated over giving opportunity to Pakistani religious scholars and preachers to take benefit from the Turkish training system of the religious scholars. Delegations of religious scholars would be exchanged to achieve the goal.

Turkey and Pakistan also agreed to consult and benefit from each other's institutional system.

Both ministers agreed on devising joint strategy and intensification of struggle against Islamophobia.